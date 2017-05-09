BRIEF-Surgery Partners Q1 same store sales rose 7.8 percent

May 9 Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery Partners, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $286.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $292.6 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 7.8 percent

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 9 to 11 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Surgery Partners Inc says qtrly same-facility revenue increased 7.8% over Q1 2016 to $289.6 million

* Surgery Partners Inc says for 2017, company reiterates guidance provided on conference call in march of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: