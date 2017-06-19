版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Surgery Partners unit intends to raise $335 mln through notes offering

June 19 Surgery Partners Inc:

* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
