BRIEF-Surmodics Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.05

April 27 Surmodics Inc
* Surmodics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results,
updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $65 million to $68 million
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $17.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $0.02 to $+0.08
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Surmodics inc says narrows financial outlook for fiscal
2017
* Surmodics inc says medical device revenue was $12.7
million in q2 of fiscal 2017, an increase of 9.7% compared to
year-ago period
