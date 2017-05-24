版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-SurveyMonkey announced today addition of Serena Williams and Intuit CEO Brad Smith to its board

May 24 Intuit Inc:

* SurveyMonkey - announced today addition of serena williams and Intuit chairman and CEO Brad Smith to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐