BRIEF-Susan Thompson promoted to executive vice president, CFO of Community West Bancshares and Community West Bank

March 29 Community West Bancshares:

* Susan Thompson promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer of Community West Bancshares and Community West Bank

* Susan C. Thompson was promoted to serve as chief financial officer of company and bank, commencing April 1, 2017

* Charles Baltuskonis will serve as chief administrative officer of bank until he retires

* Community West Bancshares - Baltuskonis will assist in transitioning cfo responsibilities to Thompson for both co and bank until his retirement

* Community West Bancshares - Baltuskonis will assist in transitioning cfo responsibilities to Thompson for both company and bank until his retirement