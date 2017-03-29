BRIEF-Susan Thompson promoted to executive vice president, CFO of Community West Bancshares and Community West Bank

March 29 Community West Bancshares:
* Susan Thompson promoted to executive vice president, chief
financial officer of Community West Bancshares and Community
West Bank
* Susan C. Thompson was promoted to serve as chief financial
officer of company and bank, commencing April 1, 2017
* Charles Baltuskonis will serve as chief administrative
officer of bank until he retires
* Community West Bancshares - Baltuskonis will assist in
transitioning cfo responsibilities to Thompson for both co and
bank until his retirement
