BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp announces merger with Community Bank of Bergen County, NJ

April 11 Sussex Bancorp:
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of
Bergen County, NJ
* Transaction is presently valued at $45.4 million, or
approximately $23.52 per CMTB share
* Says on a pro forma basis, transaction is expected to be
accretive to Sussex Bancorp's 2018 earnings per share by
approximately 12%
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by Boards of
Directors of both companies and is expected to be completed
during Q3 of 2017
* As per agreement, each outstanding share of Community Bank
common stock will be exchanged for 0.97 shares of SBBX common
stock
* Deal is expected to be accretive to tangible book value
per share of about 1% at closing assuming a transaction close in
Q3 of 2017
* Two other members of Board of Directors of Community Bank
will join Board of Directors of both Sussex Bancorp and Sussex
Bank
* Effective at closing of deal, Peter Michelotti will become
COO, Senior Executive Vice President of Sussex Bancorp and
Sussex Bank
