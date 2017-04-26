版本:
BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend by 50 pct to $0.06 per share

April 26 Sussex Bancorp

* Sussex Bancorp declares a 50% increase in its quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 50 percent to $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
