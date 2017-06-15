BRIEF-Sutherland announces sale and issuance of $65 mln senior secured notes due 2022

June 15 Sutherland Asset Management Corp
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and
issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022
* Sutherland asset management corp - net proceeds of
offering are intended to be used to acquire and originate new
assets for general business purposes
* Sutherland asset management corp - interest on notes is
payable semiannually on each february 15 and august 15,
beginning on august 15, 2017
* Sutherland asset management corp - notes will mature on
february 15, 2022
