BRIEF-Sutherland Asset Management posts Q4 adj. core earnings $0.35/shr

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Sutherland Asset Management Corp
* Sutherland Asset Management Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Sutherland Asset Management Corp - net book value of $16.80 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $13.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard