2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-S&W enters Alfalfa seed development agreement with Generic Genetics

* S&W Seed Co - entered into an agreement with generic genetics to develop novel Alfalfa seed varieties containing select biotechnology traits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
