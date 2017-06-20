版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-S&W Seed Company says Mark Wong appointed CEO

June 20 S&W Seed Co:

* Mark Wong appointed CEO of S&W Seed Company

* Mark Grewal resigned as CEO and as a member of board of directors

* Grewal is expected to remain with S&W as a consultant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
