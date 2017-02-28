版本:
BRIEF-Swift Energy to appoint Sean Woolverton as CEO

Feb 28 Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy announces the appointment of Sean Woolverton as chief executive officer

* Swift Energy Co - Woolverton succeeds company's current interim chief executive officer, Bob Banks

* Swift Energy Co - Bob Banks, will continue to serve as chief operating officer for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
