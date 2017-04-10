BRIEF-Swift Transportation announces anticipated range for Q1 earnings

April 10 Swift Transportation Co

* Swift Transportation announces anticipated range for first quarter 2017 earnings

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 to $0.12

* Says freight volumes in Q1 did not materialize to extent anticipated

* "we are cautiously optimistic about back half of 2017"

* Sees Q2 EPS to be in range of $0.16 - $0.21 and adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.18 - $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: