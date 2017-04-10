BRIEF-Swift Transportation announces anticipated range for Q1 earnings

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Swift Transportation Co
* Swift Transportation announces anticipated range for first quarter 2017 earnings
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.11 to $0.12
* Says freight volumes in Q1 did not materialize to extent anticipated
* "we are cautiously optimistic about back half of 2017"
* Sees Q2 EPS to be in range of $0.16 - $0.21 and adjusted EPS to be in range of $0.18 - $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022