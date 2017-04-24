版本:
BRIEF-Swift Transportation Company adjusted EPS was $0.07

April 24 Swift Transportation Co:

* Swift Transportation Company announces results for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly consolidated diluted eps was $0.04 and adjusted EPS was $0.07

* Swift Transportation qtrly operating revenue $963.8 million versus $967.8 million; qtrly consolidated average operational truck count fell by 225 trucks from Q416 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
