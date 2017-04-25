版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 13:47 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Exchange says approves delisting Charles Voegele shares

April 25 Swiss Exchange Says:

* Approves delisting of Charles Voegele Holding AG shares

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
