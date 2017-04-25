BRIEF-Swiss Exchange says approves delisting Charles Voegele shares

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Swiss Exchange Says:
* Approves delisting of Charles Voegele Holding AG shares
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).