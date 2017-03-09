BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment FY EBIT up at CHF 37.4 mln

March 9 Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* Proposal by the board of directors to increase the cash distribution from the capital reserves by 0.20 francs to 3.60 francs per share

* FY significant rise in net profit excluding revaluation effects by 15.3% to 14.5 million Swiss francs ($14.28 million)or 5.72 francs per share

* FY substantial increase in operating profit before revaluation by 38.8% to 44.0 million Swiss francs

* FY increase in EBIT by 20.6% to 37.4 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/2mokHbp

($1 = 1.0156 Swiss francs)