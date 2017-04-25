版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Swiss Helvetia Fund announces expiration, preliminary results of one-time cash tender offer

April 25 Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc:

* The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc announces expiration and preliminary results of one-time cash tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
