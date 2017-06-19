版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Helvetia Fund reports ISS voting recommendations for 2017 annual stockholder meeting

June 19 Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc:

* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders

* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - ISS recommends that stockholders do not vote using green proxy card submitted to them by bulldog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐