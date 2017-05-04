版本:
BRIEF-Swiss Re 2017 nat cat budget unchanged after Cyclone Debbie - CFO

May 4 Swiss Re Ag CFO says

* nat cat budget unchanged for the year, Cyclone Debbie caused little bit larger nat cat losses than usually assumed for Q1

* just a matter of time before Life Capital expands to Asia

* pricing softening has reduced significantly, as seen in January and April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
