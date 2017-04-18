BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay

April 18 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016

* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says maintains its voting recommendations issued on 7 april 2017

* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says still opposes remuneration report, amount of fees for board, fixed and variable remuneration of executive management, reelection of the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)