BRIEF-Swiss shareholder advisor Ethos still opposes Credit Suisse pay

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 18 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says maintains its voting recommendations issued on 7 april 2017
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says still opposes remuneration report, amount of fees for board, fixed and variable remuneration of executive management, reelection of the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
