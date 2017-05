BRIEF-Sykes Enterprises fourth quarter increased 15.4 pct

Feb 27 Sykes Enterprises Inc:

* Fourth quarter 2016 revenues of $389.1 million increased $51.8 million, or 15.4pct

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43; Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $392.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenues in range of $380.0 million to $385.0 million, sees q1 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.32, sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $372.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sykes Enterprises - sees 2017 revenues in the range of $1,580.0 million to $1,600.0 million, sees 2017 earnings per share $1.59 to $1.71, sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.07

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: