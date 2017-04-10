版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Sylebra HK Company Limited reports 14.3 pct passive stake in Impinj Inc as of March 31

April 10 Impinj Inc:

* Sylebra HK Company Limited reports a 14.3 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ojJPiT) Further company coverage:
