BRIEF-Sylogist Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.11

Feb 22 Sylogist Ltd:

* Sylogist announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results: revenue of $7.8 million, adjusted ebitda of $2.7 million, dividend declared

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 revenue C$7.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
