BRIEF-Symantec Corp entered into accelerated stock repurchase agreements

March 13 Symantec Corp

* Symantec Corp - on March 10, entered into accelerated stock repurchase agreements with financial institutions to repurchase $500 million of co's common stock

* Symantec Corp - Symantec will pay to counterparties a total of $500 million on march 15, 2017

* Symantec Corp - final settlement of transactions under agreements is scheduled to occur by June 2017 - SEC filing

* Symantec - expects to receive from counterparties on same day initial delivery of a total of approximately 14.2 million shares of company's common stock