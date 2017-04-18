版本:
2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Symantec files second patent infringement lawsuit against Zscaler

April 18 Symantec Corp:

* Symantec Corp - has filed a second patent infringement lawsuit against Zscaler, Inc. In U.S. Federal district court for district of delaware

* Symantec Corp - Symantec noted that it is continuing to investigate matter and will file further claims if additional infringements are identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
