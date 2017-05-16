版本:
BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints

May 16 Symantec Corp -

* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally

* Blocked nearly 22 million wannacry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
