2017年 5月 15日

BRIEF-Symantec says Norton Core is available for pre-order purchase at Amazon and Best Buy

May 15 Symantec Corp

* Amazon, Best Buy offer pre-orders of Norton Core

* Norton by Symantec announced that Norton Core, secure wi-fi router, is available for pre-order purchase at Amazon and Best Buy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
