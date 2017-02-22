BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces 2017 financial guidance

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Symbility Solutions Inc
* Symbility Solutions announces 2017 financial guidance
* Symbility Solutions Inc- In 2017, corporation estimates that it will generate revenue in range of $40 million to $42 million
* Symbility Solutions Inc- Corporation also expects to have positive cash flow for 2017
* FY2017 revenue view C$38.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.