BRIEF-Symbility Solutions says Q1 revenue rose 18 pct to C$9.3 mln

May 18 Symbility Solutions Inc

* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to c$9.3 million

* Symbility Solutions Inc - reiterate management guidance of $40 - $42 million in revenue expected in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
