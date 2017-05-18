BRIEF-Symbility Solutions says Q1 revenue rose 18 pct to C$9.3 mln

BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
May 18 Symbility Solutions Inc
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00
* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to c$9.3 million
* Symbility Solutions Inc - reiterate management guidance of $40 - $42 million in revenue expected in fiscal year 2017
* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* On June 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a second amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated November 24, 2015