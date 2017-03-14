版本:
BRIEF-Symrise doesn't expect big hit from any U.S., Brexit trade barriers

March 14 Symrise

* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
