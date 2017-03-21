版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Synacor Inc and Windstream expand their relationship with a multiyear agreement

March 20 Synacor Inc

* Synacor Inc and Windstream have expanded their relationship with a multiyear agreement

* Windstream's residential high-speed internet customers will have an industry-leading email offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
