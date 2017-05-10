BRIEF-Synacor posts Q1 revenue $26.5 million

May 10 Synacor Inc

* Synacor delivers on first-quarter 2017 financial guidance; achieves milestones on path to 3/30/300

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $163.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $28 million to $30 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $160 million to $170 million

* Q1 revenue $26.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $31.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $31.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S