BRIEF-Synacor posts Q1 revenue $26.5 million

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Synacor Inc
* Synacor delivers on first-quarter 2017 financial guidance; achieves milestones on path to 3/30/300
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $163.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $28 million to $30 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $160 million to $170 million
* Q1 revenue $26.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $31.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
