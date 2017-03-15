BRIEF-Synacor Q4 loss per share $0.10

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Synacor Inc
* Synacor reports 16% revenue growth for 2016 and announces guidance of about 30% growth for 2017
* Q4 revenue $34.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $26 million to $28 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $160 million to $170 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 30 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect accelerated revenue growth of about 30% this year
* Sees expects to report 2017 net loss in range of $2.8 million to $8.0 million
* Sees expects to report q1 a net loss of $6.2 million to $7.5 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $165.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.