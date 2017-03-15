BRIEF-Synacor Q4 loss per share $0.10

March 16 Synacor Inc

* Synacor reports 16% revenue growth for 2016 and announces guidance of about 30% growth for 2017

* Q4 revenue $34.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $26 million to $28 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $160 million to $170 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 30 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expect accelerated revenue growth of about 30% this year

* Sees expects to report 2017 net loss in range of $2.8 million to $8.0 million

* Sees expects to report q1 a net loss of $6.2 million to $7.5 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $165.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: