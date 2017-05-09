版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 9 Synalloy Corp:

* Synalloy reports first quarter 2017 results: sales increase drives a return to profitability

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $42.2 million

* Synalloy Corp - bookings in Q1 for stainless steel pipe were "very strong", bringing backlog to approximately $28 million

* Synalloy Corp - "expect to exceed our original forecast for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
