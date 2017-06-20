BRIEF-Synaptics Inc announces offering of $450 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Synaptics Inc
* Synaptics Incorporated announces offering of $450 million in convertible senior notes due 2022
* Synaptics Inc says expects to grant initial purchasers for offering an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Synaptics - expects to use proceeds from sale of notes t in part to pay off about $123.8 million outstanding under, and terminate, its term loan facility
* Synaptics-To also use proceeds from sale in part to repurchase up to $100.0 million amount of shares of its common stock under authorized repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.