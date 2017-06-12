BRIEF-Synaptics Inc enters into that certain securities purchase agreement

June 12 Synaptics Inc:

* Synaptics Inc - on June 11, entered into that certain securities purchase agreement

* Synaptics Inc - sees Q4 revenue to be between $420 million to $430 million

* Synaptics Inc - upon terms in conexant purchase agreement, company will acquire all of outstanding limited liability company interests of conexant

* Synaptics Inc - purchase price for Conexant acquisition will consist of $300 million in cash, 726,666 shares of company's common stock

* Synaptics Inc - on June 11, entered asset purchase agreement by and between company and marvell international

* Synaptics - co, Lakestar Semi, CNXT Holdings agreed to indemnify each other for certain losses, and $16.8 million of purchase price will be held in Escrow

* Synaptics-Upon terms in marvell purchase deal,co will buy assets of multimedia solutions business of marvell technology;purchase price $95 million in cash

* Synaptics Inc - with the acquisitions, co expects gross margins to be accretive immediately

* Synaptics Inc - expects acquisitions to increase its total addressable market opportunity by 38 percent or $2.8 billion to $10.3 billion by 2020