BRIEF-Synchronoss announces management changes

April 27 Synchronoss Technologies Inc
* Synchronoss announces management changes
* Says Lawrence Irving named Chief Financial Officer
* Says founder and chairman Stephen Waldis to reassume CEO
role, effective immediately
* Ssays Ronald Hovsepian and John Frederick step down as CEO
and CFO
* Synchronoss Technologies expects total Q1 2017 revenue to
be $13 million to $14 million less than company's previously
announced guidance
* Q1 operating margins are expected to be 8% to 10%, which
are less than previously announced guidance
* John Frederick, who served as cfo prior to Irving's
appointment, will be leaving to pursue other interests
* Says "disappointed" with Q1 performance following
acquisition of Intralinks
* Says in view of company's performance in Q1, expect this
will impact our full year guidance
* Says "we are disappointed with our q1 performance "Source
