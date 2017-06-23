版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group

June 23 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :

* Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc- Confirmed that it has received a non-binding indication of interest from Siris Capital Group, LLC

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc says ‍received indication of interest from Siris Capital to acquire all outstanding shares for $18.00/share in cash

* Synchronoss Technologies- Will review and consider Siris's indication of interest and pursue course of action it believes is in "best interests" of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐