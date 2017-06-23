BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies confirms receipt of indication of interest from Siris Capital Group

June 23 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc- Confirmed that it has
* Synchronoss Technologies- Will review and consider Siris's
indication of interest and pursue course of action it believes
is in "best interests" of co
