BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to restate its financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015

June 13 Synchronoss Technologies Inc:
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - non-reliance on previously
issued financial statements or a related audit report or
completed interim review
* Synchronoss Technologies - on June 8, 2017, audit
committee concluded co's financial statements for FY ended Dec
31, 2016 and 2015 should be restated
* Synchronoss Technologies- identified material weakness in
internal control over financial reporting relating to revenue
recognition at Dec 31, 2016
* Synchronoss -while co has not yet completed accounting
review, estimates revenue impact will be no more than 10pct for
each of fiscal yrs 2016 and 2015
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - in connection with impact
of errors, certain related expenses recognized in relevant
periods will be reversed
* Synchronoss Technologies - does not expect corrections to
have impact on total cash flows for FY 2015, FY 2016, to result
in any customer refunds
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - co may identify additional
material weaknesses in financial statements for fiscal years
2016 and 2015
