BRIEF-Synchrony Financial to buy GPShopper

March 20 Synchrony Financial:

* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper

* Synchrony Financial - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Synchrony Financial - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed and it is not expected to have a material impact on financial results
