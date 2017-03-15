版本:
BRIEF-Syncrude says fire under control but still burning at oil sands site

March 15 Syncrude Canada says:

* Fire at oil sands plant the result of a line failure that caused a treated naphtha leak

* Fire remains isolated and controlled as of Wednesday afternoon

* Remainder of oil sands operation remains in safe and stable condition

* Once safe to proceed company will conduct complete damage assessment and begin repairs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
