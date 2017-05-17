BRIEF-Syndax announces results from phase 2 ENCORE 601 trial of entinostat in combination with Keytruda

May 17 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Syndax announces results from phase 2 ENCORE 601 trial of entinostat in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of advanced melanoma

* 31% objective response rate for first stage of phase 2 melanoma cohort of ENCORE 601

* ENCORE 601 now enrolling expanded cohorts of melanoma and NSCLC patients progressed on or after anti-PD1 therapies