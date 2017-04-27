版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion ongoing phase 2 collaboration with Merck unit

April 27 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of encore 601/keynote 142, ongoing phase 2 clinical collaboration with a subsidiary of Merck

* Says the expansion to include a cohort of patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - trial designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Syndax's entinostat in combination with Keytruda

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - financial and other terms of initial agreement, as well as amendment covering expanded collaboration, were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐