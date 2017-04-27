BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion ongoing phase 2 collaboration with Merck unit

April 27 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of encore
601/keynote 142, ongoing phase 2 clinical collaboration with a
subsidiary of Merck
* Says the expansion to include a cohort of patients with
microsatellite stable colorectal cancer
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - trial designed to evaluate
safety, tolerability and efficacy of Syndax's entinostat in
combination with Keytruda
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - financial and other terms of
initial agreement, as well as amendment covering expanded
collaboration, were not disclosed
