BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- as of March 31, 2017, Syndax had $92.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals- for Q2,full year 2017, research and development expenses expected to be $11.0 - $13.0 million and $52.0 - $57.0 million, respectively
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- for Q2 and full year 2017 total operating expenses are expected to be $15.0 - $17.0 million and $68.0 - $73.0 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.