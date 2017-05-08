BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71

May 8 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- as of March 31, 2017, Syndax had $92.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals- for Q2,full year 2017, research and development expenses expected to be $11.0 - $13.0 million and $52.0 - $57.0 million, respectively

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- for Q2 and full year 2017 total operating expenses are expected to be $15.0 - $17.0 million and $68.0 - $73.0 million respectively