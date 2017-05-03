版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy CHC reports private placement offering of up to $20 mln

May 3 Synergy CHC Corp:

* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million

* Special warrants will have indicative pricing of us$1.50 per special warrant

* Synergy CHC- entered into agreement with Mackie Research capital corporation for private placement offering of up to $20 million in special warrants of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐