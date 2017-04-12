版本:
中国
2017年 4月 12日

BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032

April 12 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032

* United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued three new patents covering Trulance (Plecanatide) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
