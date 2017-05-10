版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 sales $100,000

May 10 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Q1 sales $100,000

* Q1 revenue view $25,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $25000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
