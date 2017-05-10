BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 sales $100,000

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Q1 sales $100,000
* Q1 revenue view $25,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $25000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)