BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports qtrly net loss per common share $0.31

March 1 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and business update

* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synergy pharmaceuticals inc- remain on-track to file a supplemental new drug application this month for trulance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
