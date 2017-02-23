版本:
BRIEF-Synergy Resources reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

Feb 23 Synergy Resources Corp-

* Synergy Resources reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results; announces company name, address and ticker symbol change

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $38.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $36 million

* Synergy Resources Corp qtrly daily production 13,269 boe/day versus 10,815 boe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
