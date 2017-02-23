BRIEF-Synergy Resources reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Synergy Resources Corp-
* Synergy Resources reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results; announces company name, address and ticker symbol change
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $38.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $36 million
* Synergy Resources Corp qtrly daily production 13,269 boe/day versus 10,815 boe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.