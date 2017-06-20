版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Resources shareholders have approved change of co's name to SRC Energy

June 20 SRC Energy Inc:

* The company changes its name to SRC Energy Inc.; provides operations update; highlights participation in upcoming investor conferences

* Says Synergy Resources Corporation shareholders have approved change of company's name to SRC Energy Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
